Edison Cavani Signs New Manchester United Contract

Edinson Cavani has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension with Manchester United, according to reports.

Cavani, 34, only joined United on a one-year deal in the previous summer and autumn transfer window, meaning he was set to become a free agent at the end of June.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been determined to tie the Uruguay striker, who has scored 15 goals in 35 games this season, down to a new deal, for some time.

A potential extension initially appeared off the cards when Cavani’s father claimed his son was not happy at Old Trafford back in March and wanted to head back to South America to sign for Argentinian club Boca Juniors.

But the player has been convinced to stay put in Manchester and help Solskjaer’s men bid to win the Premier League title next term.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter: “Edinson Cavani has signed his contract extension with Manchester United, here we…