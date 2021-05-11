Fernandes Labels Lingard Best Player In The Premier League 

Manchester United Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has branded Jesse Lingard “the best player in the Premier League” over the last 10 matches.

Lingard, 28, dropped in the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

And the recently-recalled England international sought greater first-team opportunities and joined West Ham on loan in this season’s winter transfer window.

Also Read: OFFICIAL: Joshua, Fury Clash In Saudi Arabia On August 7 Or 14

Since moving to the London Stadium, Lingard has proven a revelation and flourished under David Moyes as the club move to within touching distance sealing European football for next season.

Lingard’s future remains uncertain with just one year left on his contract at United, but Fernandes believes the talented midfielder has rediscovered his form and is currently playing the best football in the division.

“If you see Jesse, I think Jesse, at the moment, if you watch the…