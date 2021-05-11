Havertz Wary Of Dangerous Arsenal Ahead London Derby 

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has warned his teammates to be wary of a dangerous Arsenal as they get set to face them in Wednesday’s derby.

Arsenal are having their worse campaign in a season for over 20 years.

The Gunners are likely to end the season in midtable after a poor outing.

However, the Blues could clinch a double as they are in the final of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

But ahead of Wednesday’s league encounter at Stamford Bridge, Havertz warns they will have to take Arsenal serious.

“Arsenal are fighting for a European place. They are a very strong side, very dangerous.

“It’s a London derby, so they will be very motivated. But if we play our best football we can win.”

And on his debut season in English football Havertz said:”he Premier League did not surprise me. I knew it was a very high level of football. Everything is faster, harder, more intense – it’s very tough. But…