Healing Your Mind, Body And Soul

When most people talk about Fitness, what comes to mind is burning off excessive fat from the body.

Fitness involves more than improving your health, burning excessive calories through exercises and aiding muscle flexibility.

Fitness is a combination of all the activities involved in getting your body soul and mind in the right shape.

Physical fitness

Physical fitness is a state of complete efficiency of the entire body system. It is the ability of all parts of the body to carry out daily physical activities without stress or breakdown.

Physical fitness can be achieved by a combination of healthy nutrition, adequate rest and regular exercise.

It is important to ensure that the body gets the nutrients it needs at every given time. Too much or too little of a particular nutrient may affect physical fitness. Also, the importance of drinking water cannot be overemphasized.

The average adult needs about 7-8 hours of sleep daily as this helps to improve human…