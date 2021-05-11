Junior Ajayi Back In Training With Al Ahly

Nigeria forward Junior Ajayi is back in training with Egyptian Club Al Ahly following a short spell on the sidelines, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi, who has been sidelined with an abductor injury returned to training with his teammates on Tuesday.



Read Also: Serie A: Red-Hot Osimhen Targets More Goals As Napoli Face Udinese

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries this season and has scored twice in two league appearances for the Cairo giants.

Pitso Mosimane’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Zamalek in the Cairo derby on Monday night.

The Red Devils are now preparing for next week’s CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…