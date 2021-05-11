Kompany Wary Of ‘Dangerous’ Onuachu

Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany insists his side must stop in-form Genk forward Paul Onuachu in their Belgian championship play-off tie on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu , 26, was on target in Genk’s 3-0 home win against champions Club Brugge last weekend.

The Nigeria international has scored 31 goals in 35 league appearances for the Smurfs this season.



“They had a strong period at the end of 2020 and now again. Genk has a team which players who can make a difference. When they are in shape, it is an impressive team,”Kompany told reporters on Tuesday.

”Onuachu? If you score 30 goals, then you know. that the boy has confidence. We can go over them all and Bongonda and Ito are also there.

” We have to be top against that as a team. If we are a little less strong as a team, then we have a difficult time. But we remain competitive, because there are is always a basis on which we can fall back….