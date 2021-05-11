OFFICIAL: Joshua, Fury Clash In Saudi Arabia On August 7 Or 14

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s epic all-British undisputed fight has finally been confirmed by promoter Eddie Hearn – who says it will take place in Saudi Arabia on either August 7 or 14.

Boxing fans have been early awaiting news over the highly-anticipated showdown between the pair, which will determine the best fighter on the planet, but talks have dragged on for months – with both teams growing frustrated over the slow nature of negotiations.

But Hearn, who has been leading the discussions for some time and has assured that the fight will go ahead for many weeks, has revealed a date for the clash and said it would be held in Saudi Arabia – where Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

‘August 7/August 14,’ Hearn told Sky Sports when asked about a date for the fight. ‘I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight’s happening in Saudi Arabia.

‘I don’t mind giving you that information, Bob Arum’s already done it.’

Hearn hailed the ‘fantastic’…