Red-Hot Osimhen Targets More Goals As Napoli Face Udinese

Victor Osimhen will look to continue his impressive scoring streak when Napoli host Udinese in a Serie A clash on Tuesday (today) at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has scored seven goals in his last eight league appearances for the Partenopei.

Overall, the Nigeria international has so far netted 10 times in 21 league outings for Napoli.



The 22-year-old grabbed a brace and also recorded an assist in last Sunday’s 4-1 away win at Spezia.

The forward however picked up his fourth booking of the season in the 64th minute of the encounter and is one caution away from one-match suspension.

Napoli currently occupy fourth position on the Serie A table and a win will boost their chances of securing a top-four place.

