We’ll Keep Super Eagles Busy With Quality International Friendly Games

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi has assured that they will engage the Super Eagles with quality international friendly games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

He made this known on the backdrop of the postponement of the World Cup qualifiers which was schedule to commence next month but has been moved to September due to Coronavirus Pandemic as well as to ensure the qualifiers are played at standard stadiums across the continent.

The qualifiers will now be played in September, October, November 2021 as well as March 2022 for the final playoffs.

Nigeria are drawn in a group that consists Liberia, Central African Republic and Cape Verde. They were to have hosted Liberia next month in Lagos to kick start this group stage of the qualifiers.

In his reaction, Akinwunmi said that the NFF are working effortlessly to esnuring that they organise a quality international friendly matches for the Super Eagles.

