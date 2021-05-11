Zidane Unhappy With Penalty Decision In Sevilla Draw

Zinedine Zidane questioned the decision to award Sevilla a penalty as Real Madrid missed the chance to move level on points with LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid despite rescuing a 2-2 draw in stoppage time.

A goalless draw between Atletico and Barcelona on Saturday gave Zidane’s side an opportunity to capitalise but they failed to beat Sevilla at home.

“I was not convinced by what the referee told me, but it is what it is, he whistles,” Zidane said in quotes reported on Real Madrid’s official website.

“I don’t understand anything. There was a hand from Militao, but also from Sevilla.

“Today I am a little angry because they have to explain the rules of the hands to me. But it is what it is, we are not going to change anything.

“We are happy with our game, the second half has been spectacular. It was difficult for us to start in the first 25 minutes, but the second…