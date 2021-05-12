3 Ways To Focus On Your Mental Health & Improve Your Game

Your mindset is extremely important when it comes to sports, and luckily, like your strength and musculature, your mental health can be improved with training so that you can play better when game-time comes. This article will share some useful strategies you can use to prepare and go into your games with a clearer mind and perform better than ever.

Breathing Techniques

One of the easiest and most effective ways to stay calm before a big game is to induce the relaxation response through deep breathing techniques.

When we become tense and anxious, it’s normal to experience symptoms of the fight-or-flight response, such as rapid and shallow breathing and an increased heart rate and blood pressure.

These sensations can be very uncomfortable, especially before an important event, but it’s possible to calm your mind and body in no time at all and improve your mental fitness .

There are a variety of deep breathing techniques you can try, but the simplest one you can use anytime and…