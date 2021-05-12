Aguero Argentine Star Claims Record Premier League Title

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero set a new record after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday night.

The Cityzens were confirmed champions after Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester City at Old Trafford.

This means Aguero has now won the Premier League title five times which is more than any other South American player in the competition’s history.

He first won his first Premier League title in 2012 and repeated the feat in 2014 before adding three more titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Other South Americans with the most Premier League titles are Fernandinho (four), former United stars Anderson (four), Rafael (three) and Carlos Tevez (three) who featured for both Manchester clubs.

Aguero would hope to end his City career with the Champions League title as Pep Guardiola’s side face Chelsea on May 29.

