Chukwueze Can Adapt To Any Top Club In Europe

Former Nigerian winger, George Finidi has disclosed that Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze has what it takes to succeed in any top club in Europe.

Finidi stated this in an interview with Tribalfootball.com, where he commended Chukwueze’s incredible skills and mesmerizing speed with the ball.

Recall that the former Golden Eaglets star played a key role in ensuring that Villarreal knocked out Arsenal in the Semi-Final of the Europa League in both legs.

Chukwueze, who has been scouted by some clubs in Europe, most especially in the Premier League, has been so consistent with his game this season.

Although the Nigerian international remains a doubt for the final of the competition after suffering a hamstring against Arsenal, however, Finidi said that Chukwueze will adapt easily with the Premier League if he joined any of the top clubs.

“Samuel Chukwueze can make it to any club he wants to.

“But it depends on what he wants and…