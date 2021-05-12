End Violence In Israel, Palestine

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has appealed to world leaders to intervene in the current violence between Isreal and Palestine.

Salah made this call via his official twitter handle, notably called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to “do everything in his power” to stop the violence and killing of innocent people.

He wrote on Twitter, “I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson

This comes as Palestinian militants launched dozens of rockets from Gaza and Israel unleashed new airstrikes against them early Tuesday, in an escalation triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem and days of clashes at an iconic mosque in the holy city.

Twenty-four people, including nine children, were killed in Gaza…