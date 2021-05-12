Fury Dismissess Joshua’s Demand For Fight Agreement

Tyson Fury gave short shrift to Anthony Joshua’s demand that he agrees terms for their £175million mega-fight.

An announcement was expected this week to confirm the undisputed heavyweight clash will take place on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

But Fury’s promoter Frank Warren yesterday revealed his fighter had yet to put pen to paper over fears the finances were not guaranteed.

Joshua responded by telling Fury he was tired of his talk and that it was time he committed to the fight.

In return, Fury tweeted: “Come get some then you big ugly dosser???? [sic] Your talk no action.”



Earlier on Monday, Warren had told Seconds Out: “You can only sign a contract when all the parties agree on it.

“And we’ve got a contract at the moment that all the parties don’t agree on. We’ve got a contract at the moment that Tyson Fury will not sign.

“One of the things in that contract that will enable us to…