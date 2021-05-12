Gerrard Wins Scottish Football Writers’ Manager Of The Year Award 

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been named William Hill Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the Year.

Gerrard led Rangers to their first league title in ten years during his third season at Ibrox.

It was the Scottish giants 55th top flight title in the Premiership.

They are on course to go the 20/21 season unbeaten and are currently 23 points clear of Celtic with just two matches remaining of the campaign.

They will travel to West Lothian on Wednesday night to play Livingston, before hosting Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen on Saturday lunchtime in the game week 38 of the competition.

The team will finally lift the league trophy after this game against the Dons, having been confirmed as champions way back on March 8.

But in a further bonus to the season, Gerrard has also been awarded with Scotland’s manager of the year.

Reflecting on the accolade, Gerrard said: “I’m delighted to receive…