Iheanacho Battles Vardy For Leicester City Goal Of The Month Award

Kelechi Iheanacho is in the running for the Leicester City Goal of the Month Award for April, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho has three goals nominated for the individual prize.

The Nigeria international is nominated for his efforts – against West Ham United, West Brom and Crystal Palace.

Read Also: Iheanacho’s Leicester Underdog as FA Cup Final Airs On StarTimes

The 24-year-old has scored 11 goals in 23 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Jamie Vardy’s strike against the Baggies and Timothy Castagne’s Eagles goal completes the representation from Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Three from the Development Squad’s 7-1 triumph over Southampton Under-23s are also included – netted by Tyrese Shade, Thanawat Suengchitthawon and Cole Dasilva – while Natasha Flint’s promotion-sealing hit for LCFC Women against London City Lionesses is also on the list.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com…