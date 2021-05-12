Kaizer Chiefs Confirm Akpeyi’s Return From Injury Ahead Swallows Clash

Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed that Daniel Akpeyi returned to training ahead of Wednesday’s (today) derby against Swallows FC, reports Completesports.com.

The Glamour Boys will face Swallows FC in the Soweto derby later today at the FNB Stadium.

Akpeyi has been recuperating from the head injury he sustained recently and is now ready to return to action.

Ths Amakhosi will aim to return to winning ways in order to prevent being drawn into the relegation battle.

Swallows enter the game in fifth place on the log, 11 points ahead their Soweto rivals, while Chiefs only sit in 10th position.

Gavin Hunt’s men enter the game on a horrible run, having won just two of their last 14 DStv Premiership games.

As a consequence, they only sit five points above the relegation-playoff spot and could be sucked into the relegation battle, if they lose to Swallows.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…