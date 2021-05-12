Kelechi Nwakali Wins Alcorcon Player Of The Month Award

Kelechi Nwakali has been named April’s Alcorcon player of the month, Completesports.com reports.

Nwakali scored three goals in four Segunda Division games for the modest side in April.

The 22-year-old was on target against Castellon, Lugo and Kenneth Omeruo’s Leganes.

The midfielder was presented with the award on Wednesday.

The former Nigeria youth international has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Alcorcon.

He is on loan at Alcorcon from LaLiga club CD Huesca.

Juan Antonio Anquela ‘s side are in 17th position on the table with 42 points from 38 games.

