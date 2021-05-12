Moses To Leave Chelsea On A Permanent Deal This Summer

Victor Moses is expected to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window.

Moses is currently on loan at Russian Premier League outfit Spartak Moscow.

The winger spent the second half of last season under Antonio Conte at Serie A club Inter Milan.

According to Goal, Spartak are obliged to sign the versatile wide player for £4m should they qualify for the Champions League.

That target was effectively achieved on Monday night with a 2-1 victory over Khimki, leaving a defeat and 10-goal swing on the final day of the campaign as the only way that Spartak will miss out on European football’s premier competition.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a productive season, contributing three goals and two assists from 18 appearances on either side of midfield.

