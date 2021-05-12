Ndidi Hails Leicester City’s Mentality In Away Win Vs Man United 

Wilfred Ndidi has praised the mentality of his Leicester City teammates in their 2-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Leicester gave their push for Champions League qualification a huge boost with the win win against the Red Devils.

Luke Thomas put Leicester ahead in the 10th minute before Mason Greenwood equalised for just five minutes after the Foxes took the lead.

And in the 66th minute Caglar Soyuncu grabbed what proved to be the winner for Brendan Rodgers side.

The win took Leicester above Chelsea into third position on 66 points while the Blues are fourth on 64 points.

Also, Leicester win means Manchester City have been confirmed as champions with three games left to play.

And reacting to the win against United Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho who were in action, wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Great mentality. We keep believing.”

