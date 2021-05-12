RealFevr Announces A Series A Investment Round Of €2.2M

Portuguese startup of Fantasy Leagues is preparing the launch of a global sports NFT marketplace and wants to expand internationally, with the opening of a new headquarters in London later this year

Portuguese startup RealFevr , the official partner of Liga Portugal and the Portuguese Football Federation, has just announced a €2.2M investment. The Series A round raised by the company was successfully completed in just 22 days and included the participation of Portuguese VC Shilling and SportMultimédia, the international VC’s Moonrock Capital and Morningstar Ventures, and several private investors – mostly from Portugal, USA and Australia.

With a valuation of €16M and an intended equity round of €1.6M, the startup ended up largely exceeding the goals and expectations, by raising a final value of €2.2M.

“The speed with which this round was completed demonstrates the very high demand and…