Ronaldo Splashes £1.4m On Customized Supercar

Cristiano Ronaldo skipped training with his Juventus mates to visit Ferrari’s factory in Maranello and then treated himself to a £1.4m Ferrari supercar according to reports.

Ronaldo, 36, decided to give himself Monday off just a day after the crushing 3-0 defeat against AC Milan that leaves their Champions League dreams in tatters as they sit in fifth spot with just three games to go.

And instead of taking part in a recovery session ahead of Wednesday’s away trip to Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed up at Maranello home of Ferrari’s F1 headquarters in Italy.

He was accompanied by club chairman Andrea Agnelli and the 45-year-old’s cousin John Elkann, who is the CEO of Exor and Ferrari.

Whilst at Ferrari’s HQ, Ronaldo posed for a photo with F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who were given signed Juve shirts.

And according to a report by Corriere della Serra, Ronaldo bought for himself a Ferrari Monza worth…