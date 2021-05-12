Shearer Urges Kane To Leave Tottenham Hotspur

Alan Shearer wants Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer to fulfil his ambition of winning trophies at club level.

Spurs have endured another disappointing campaign following their defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final and a poor domestic campaign which could see them miss out on a top-four place.

The North London club were also knocked out of the Europa League in the second round by Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.



Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer, has likened the circumstanced involving his move from Blackburn Rovers to Newcastle United to those facing Kane and has urged the 27-year-old to leave Tottenham in his quest to lift silverware.

“When I left Blackburn, I had a season after we won the title and we were nowhere near winning the title. That sort of made my mind up as I then wanted to go on and try and do things, so if Harry wants an excuse, then…