Solskjaer Blames Tight Fixtures For Man United Defeat To Leicester

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has attributed his team’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League at the Old Trafford on Tuesday night to the tight games schedule which is ‘impossible for the players’.

Leicester City outscored United with Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu’s 10th and 66th minutes goals respectively, while Mason Greenwood netted the home side’s consolation on 15 minutes. It was the Foxes’ first win at the Old Trafford in 23 years following their 1-0 feat in 1998.

United’s loss to Leicester meant that Manchester City were runaway 2020/2021 Premier League Champions on 80 points from 35 games, rendering the remaining fixtures inconsequential to their title ambition.

In his post match reaction, Solskjaer expressed his grouse against a fixture pile-up that is going against his team. The Tuesday’s Premier League game was Manchester United’s second of three games in five days.

