UFC Star Conor McGregor Named World’s Richest Athlete Ahead Messi, Ronaldo

UFC star Conor McGregor has claimed number one spot on Forbes’ highest-paid athlete list.

McGregor beat off competition from the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton to the honour.

The Irish UFC star made a gigantic £106 million ($150 million) from his recent sale of whiskey brand Proper 12 to Proximo Spirits, as well as £15.5 million ($22 million) from his sporting endeavors.

McGregor has also upped his game in terms of product endorsements, adding DraftKings, the video game Dystopia: Contest of Heroes and the lifestyle brand Roots of Fight to his portfolio that has included campaigns with Burger King in the past, and a lucrative deal to wear Monster Energy’s logo on his fight shorts.

It’s only the third time that an athlete has made more than £49.5 million ($70 million) away from their sport while actively competing, with tennis star Roger Federer and golfing icon Tiger Woods the…