“Always A Good Day When Arsenal Beat Chelsea” – Kanu Celebrates Gunners First Win At Stamford Bridge In 10 Years

Legendary Super Eagles striker Nwankwo Kanu has hailed former club Arsenal after they pipped Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

Youngster Emile Smith Rowe got the only goal of the game after he was teed up by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following a misplaced back pass by Jorginho.

It was Arsenal’s first win At Stamford Bridge since 2011 when a hat-trick from Robin Van Persie sealed a 5-3 win.

Also, it was their first double over the Blues since the 2003/2004 Premier League campaign.

And reacting to the win Kanu, who netted a famous hat-trick in a 3-2 comeback win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1999, wrote on his verified Twitter handle:“It’s always a good day when Arsenal beats Chelsea. Well done Gunners.”

