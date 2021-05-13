Aribo Relishes New Left-Back Role At Rangers

Joe Aribo is delighted to shine in a new left-back position for Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo was deployed as an emergency left-back in Rangers’ 3-0 win against Livingston on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria put up a superb display in the game and earned special praise from manager Steven Gerrard, who picked him as the man of the match.



Read Also: Chukwueze Can Adapt To Any Top Club In Europe – Finidi

The midfielder took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“Not a bad game at left back tonight 😅 – top team performance, 3 points & a clean sheet,” he tweeted.

Rangers will set a new record of going a whole season unbeaten should they avoid defeat against Aberdeen.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…