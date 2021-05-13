Arteta Creates Premier League History In Arsenal’s Win Vs Chelsea 

Mikel Arteta created Premier League history after guiding Arsenal to a hardfought 1-0 win against a dominant Chelsea side.

A misplaced back pass from Jorginho proved costly as Emile Smith Rowe slotted into the net off an assist from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The win means at 39 years and 47 days old, Arteta is the youngest manager in Premier League history to complete a league double over Chelsea.

Also Read: Chukwueze Can Adapt To Any Top Club In Europe – Finidi

Earlier in the season, Arsenal halted a poor run of form to beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates.

Wednesday’s win saw Arsenal claim a first win at Stamford since the 2011/2012 season.

Also, it is the first double for Arsenal Over Chelsea since the 2003/2004 campaign.

Chelsea will hope to put the disappointing defeat to Arsenal behind them as they face Leicester City in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright…