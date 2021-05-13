Cristiano Ronaldo Mother Claims Son Will Return To Sporting Lisbon Next Season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has claimed that she will “convince” her son to return to Sporting Lisbon for next season, amid speculation over the Portuguese’s future.

The 36-year-old has been in good form for Juventus this season, scoring 28 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Andrea Pirlo’s side, but his future is in doubt with only one season remaining on his contract at the Old Lady.

Juve are at risk of missing out on a Champions League qualification spot for next season as they currently sit fifth in Serie A with just two games to play.

In a video filmed by a fan at a street celebration, Ronaldo’s mother Dolores said: “I’m going to go to Turin and speak to him. Next year he will play in Alvalade, I’ll convince him and he will return.”

Ronaldo came through the academy system at Sporting Lisbon and made 31 senior appearances for the Portuguese side before making his move to Manchester United in 2003.

The stalwart attacker joined Juve in 2018 and has…