Holland: Okoye Stars In Sparta Rotterdam Draw Against Utrecht

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was the star of the show as Sparta Rotterdam were forced to a 0-0 draw by Utrecht in their Eredivisie clash on Thursday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye made a number of crucial saves to stop the visitors from claiming maximum points in the game.

The 21-year-old has now kept 10 clean sheet in 29 league appearances for Sparta Rotterdam this season.

The former Fortuna Dusseldorf goalie has conceded just once in his last four league appearances for the club.

Sparta Rotterdam occupy eighth position on the table with 44 points from 33 games.

Henk Fraser’s side will take on Heerenven in their last league game of the season on Sunday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…