Jorginho Mistake Proved Costly As Arsenal Beat Chelsea

A misplaced back pass from Jorginho proved costly as Chelsea lost 1-0 against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

This was Arsenal’s first league win at Stamford Bridge since October 2011, ending an eight-game winless run there.

Also, Arsenal have now completed their first Premier League double over Chelsea since the 2003-04 season.

Following a high press from Arsenal Jorginho’s back-pass was goal-bound but was saved by Kepa Arrizbalaga.

Nevertheless, the Spanish keeper parried it to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who teed up Smith Rowe to finish on 16 minutes.

Chelsea did have the ball in the net through Christian Pulisic’s header from a corner, but he flicked it in from an offside position after Kai Havertz’s assist.

In the closing stages Chelsea almost drew level in quick successions but Bernd Leno flicked Kurt Zouma’s effort onto the bar, before Olivier Giroud hit…