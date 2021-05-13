Kuti Eager To Dominate NTTF National Championships

Twelve-year-old Matthew Kuti has been in fine form after claiming two titles at Aso Cup tournament in Abuja and with the kick-off of the 2021 NTTF National Championships, the Ayangburen High School student believes he has the wherewithal to extend his dominance at the tournament.

Kuti claimed the U-13 and U-15 titles at the 14th Aso Cup in Abuja and he will be on duty at the national tournament from May 18 to 22.

“It promises to be exciting, particularly playing in Lagos in front of my fans. I must also admit that it is not going to be an easy task for me because I know most of the players are on the lookout for me after my performance in Abuja. I am always ready because I am not only playing to win but I am hoping to get a national call-up with my performance,” the Ikorodu-based player said.

Kuti who will be listed by Lagos State for the five-day tournament said he would relax as he…