Liverpool Overcome United To Boost Top Four Hopes 

Liverpool gave their top four hopes a big boost after they defeated rivals Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford in Thursday’s Premier League fixture.

The game saw United’s Bruno Fernandes, who opened the scoring in the game, broke Frank Lampard’s record for the most goals (28) scored by a Premier League midfielder in a single season across all competitions.

It was Liverpool’s first Premier League win at Old Trafford since March 2014, while it was manager Jürgen Klopp’s first ever away win against United with the club.

The win took Liverpool up to fifth position on 60 points, just four points behind Chelsea in fourth in the league table. Liverpool have four games left to play.

United took the lead in the 10th minute through Fernandes whose sidefoot strike was helped in by Nathaniel Phillips.

Liverpool equalised on 34 minutes thanks to Diogo Jota who flicked in Phillips’ strike across the…