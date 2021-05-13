Man United Ready For Liverpool Game

Manchester United veteran Nemanja Matic says no one is thinking about their upcoming break after tonight’s clash with Liverpool.

When tonight’s game is all said and done, it will bring an end to a run of four games in the space of eight days for United featuring both domestic and European fixtures.

The Reds will then have a five-day gap to the next game against Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, but Matic says the focus within the dressing room is firmly on being ready for tonight’s task.

“After [tonight’s match], we will have three or four days to rest,” he said.

“But first, we will do our best to recover [from Tuesday] and I’m sure that the team will be ready [to face Liverpool].”

“Playing every second day is not easy and it’s not usual – normally it’s every three days – but we have to be ready and be fresh because, as you know, [Liverpool is] the most important game for our…