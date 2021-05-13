Osimhen Will Become Serie A Top Scorer Next Season- Agent

Victor Osimhen’s agent William D’Avila has tipped the forward to emerge as the leading marksman in the Serie A next season, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has shrugged off injury and poor form to score vital goals for Napoli in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals in his last five Serie A games.

Osimhen also played a key role in Tuesday night’s 5-1 home win against Udinese which put the Blues in good position to secure a top-four place.

He has so far netted 10 times in 22 league appearances this season and has been tipped to surpass the achievements of former Napoli forwards Edison Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain.



Asked in an exclusive chat with calcionapoli

if is client will be ready to fight to become top scorer in Serie A next season , D’Avilla responded: “Of course he will! Get ready.

“He is in love with the city and the Neapolitans! Everyone is very…