Sinclair Ex-Man City Star Calls For Points Deduction Against Man United 

Former Manchester City and England star Trevor Sinclair says Manchester United should be docked six points for fielding a ‘disrespectful’ team in their defeat to Leicester.

A 2-1 win for Leicester at Old Trafford on Tuesday night strengthened their position in the top four while also handing Manchester City a fifth Premier League title.

Sinclair, a member of the England squad to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan, is delighted to see former side City back on top, however, he thinks an inquest is needed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made ten changes to the side that beat Aston Villa on Sunday, with the likes of Amad Diallo, 18, and Anthony Elanga, 19, starting against the Foxes.

Many will agree that Solskjaer had no choice but to play a weakened team, with the Red Devils playing Villa two days earlier and their next outing on Thursday.

The main reason Man United have such a busy run this…