The Best Three Nigerian Footballers To Have Played For Chelsea

Chelsea are in the Champions League final for the third time. They will play Manchester City in the final on May 29th in Istanbul.

This time, though, their side will feature no Nigerian players in their line-up.

This in contrast to their two previous appearances in the final of the competition – in 2008, when the lost another Premier League clash to Manchester United on penalties, and, four years later, when they lifted the trophy, beating Bayern Munich, again after spot kicks.

In the 2008 final played in Moscow, midfielder John Obi Mikel was an unused substitute. But four years later, Mikel anchored the midfielder as his side claimed a victory against the odds in Munich’s own Allianz Arena.

Mikel…