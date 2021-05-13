Tokyo 2020: Team Nigeria Kisarazu Camp Opens July 23rd

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

According to the roadmap, the final stage of local camping will commence from May-15th- July 23rd in Bayelsa, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. Track and Field National Olympics Trials takes place June 17- 19th, African Athletics Championship from June 22- 26th, 2021.

The last phase of the camping will be in Kisarazu from July 3- 23rd, while the 1st batch of athletes will enter the Games Village from August 8th.

Nigeria will present about 80 athletes in 10 Sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Wrestling, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Badminton, Male and Female Basketball are some of the events Nigeria has qualified. Others are Track and Field, Weightlifting and Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing.

Nigeria decided to narrow down her participation to sports where she has competitive advantage in winning medals.

