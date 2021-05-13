Tuchel Set To Sign New Chelsea Deal After Impressive Start As Blues Boss

Chelsea are preparing a lucrative new contract for Thomas Tuchel to reward the German for his phenomenal start at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Tuchel has led a remarkable recovery since replacing Frank Lampard in January, taking the Blues from ninth in the Premier League to fourth.

Equally impressive is how he has steered the west Londoners to the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League.



While Tuchel has just over one year remaining on his 18-month contract, he is understood to be entitled to an extension if he hits certain targets.

Nonetheless, Stamford Bridge chiefs are keen to hand him an entirely new deal with improved terms.

That’s according to the Daily Mail , which claims Tuchel will be given a two-year contract with the option for a third year.

This means the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss could stay with Chelsea until 2024, while the new deal will also…