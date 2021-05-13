Ugochukwu Thrilled To Tame Neymar In Rennes’ Draw Vs PSG

Lesley Ugochukwu is delighted with his performance in Rennes’ 1-1 draw against champions Paris Saint-Germain last weekend, Completesports.com reports.

Ugochukwu, who is the nephew of former OGC Nice and Rennes defender Onyekachi Apam put up a fine performance in the encounter.

The 17-year-old particularly stopped Brazil defender Neymar from making much impact in the game.

The midfielder was thrown into the fray after Steven Nzonzi and Eduardo Camavinga were suspended for the game.

Ugochukwu gave an accomplished display bodying Neymar in one of the key moments of the thrilling encounter.

“It’s a shame there was a penalty [which Neymar scored] before half-time because the team was in good shape. We had a few chances,” he was quoted by Ligue 1.com.

” But it happened and we have to accept it. We remained mobile and it paid off. We had a good reaction in the second half and the game didn’t…