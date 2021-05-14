2022 AWCON Qualifier: Ghana’s Test Will Be Tough For Super Falcons

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has revealed that the team will face a difficult test against the Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

Nigeria are currently the top-ranked women’s side in Africa according to Fifa with Ghana at number four.

They have won the championship a record 11 times, while Ghana has taken the silver medal three times

If the Falcons are successful in their encounter against the Black Queens of Ghana, the Randy Waldrum girls will face the winner between Niger and Ivory Coast to qualify for the tournament proper.

Speaking with Sportnews Africa, Waldrum stated that the team are ready to face the tough challenge against Ghana.

He said that the Super Falcons will do everything to ensure that they overcome their West African neighbour.

“I think you always embrace the challenge. Obviously, this is a difficult draw, we have a lot of respect for Ghana, and we know the strength and power of that team.