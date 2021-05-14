Anayo Iwuala Suspended For Enyimba Vs Pyramids FC

Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala will miss Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg clash against Egyptian club Pyramids FC, reports Completesports.com.

Iwuala picked his third booking of the competition in Enyimba’s 1-0 home win against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates last month.

The 22-year-old contributed to Cyril Olisema’s last minute winner against the Buccaneers.

The winger is however expected to be available for the reverse fixture at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba on Sunday, May 23.

The Aba giants have struggled on the road in the competition this season failing to pick a point in all three away games in the group stage.

