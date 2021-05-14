Chilwell Anticipates Tough Test Against Leicester City

Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell says the team faces difficult matches ahead, starting from Saturday’s FA Cup against Leicester City.

Chilwell, who last summer joined the Blues from Leicester City, stated this in an interview with told MOTDx.

The two clubs have already met once this year, with City triumphing 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, a result that ranked as the lowest point in Chilwell’s maiden campaign with Chelsea.

“There is a Champions League final, massive Premier League games to try to ensure that top four (finish), but the FA Cup against Leicester is the big one for me.

“We lost to them earlier in the season, which, 100 percent for me, was the lowest point of the season.

“To play against them in the FA Cup final, there’s probably not been a game in my career that I want to win more.”

