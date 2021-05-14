Gulf United FC To Host Maiden African Showcase In Nigeria

Gulf United FC, a Dubai based leading Scholarship specialist, have selected Nigeria for their first ever talent hunt in Africa.

The showcase event will hold in Abuja from 6th – 9th August and Lagos from 13th – 16th August.

Gulf United are looking for players aged 16-20 who want to play football at a high level and study at the same time as student-athletes in the USA or Canada.

They will select just 60 players for each showcase dependent on their footballing and academic credentials.

For each showcase, GUFC offer a number of players the opportunity to study abroad if they show the right levels of footballing talent and attitude.

Led by a British team of coaches and scouts, Gulf United have had great success in the Middle East and Europe, giving scholarships to young players.

With 40 years of experience, their British coaches will team up with Anyanwu Marcello, former coach of MFM Football Club of Lagos and a scout for Gulf United for this project.

