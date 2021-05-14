‘He’s Been Fantastic’- Ex-Leicester Star Gillespie Talks Up Iheanacho Superb Displays For Foxes

Former Leicester City midfielder Keith Gillespie has hailed the impact of Kelechi Iheanacho by saying the striker looks a completely different player in recent months.

The former Manchester City frontman had played a bit-part role during the opening months of the campaign, and only scored his first Premier League goal of the season at Fulham in early-February.

But since netting in the victory at Craven Cottage, Iheanacho has scored 14 goals in all competitions, adding three assists – with no other player in the Premier League netting more during that period.

His outstanding goalscoring run has put Leicester on course to qualify for the Champions League, whilst his four goals in three FA Cup games, including the semi-final winner against Southampton, have seen the Foxes reach their first final for 52 years. It has also seen him win many plaudits, including from his former boss Pep Guardiola, who called him “incredible”.

