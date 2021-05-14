Idowu Keeps Khimki Waiting On Contract Extension Offer

Khimki’s CEO Sergey Anokhin told Metaratings.ru, that the club wants to keep Ngeria midfielder Bryan Idowu and offered him a new contract.

“He is a brilliant player, opened up in the last season, especially at

Khimki. Club offered him a new deal back in January, but we couldn’t

reach an agreement. I talked to him literally two days ago, made a final

offer, we are waiting for his decision,” Anokhin told Metaratings.ru .

“We would really like him to stay at Khimki. We are not talking about

loan deal, but for permanent contract. Now Bryan is a free agent, his contract with Lokomotiv has ended. He has a right to choose where to play.”

28-year-old Idowu moved to Khimki from Lokomotiv in August 2020 on loan. In Moscow region club he played 29 matches, scored three goals and made two assists.

Nigerian international played 27 matches for Khimki in RPL, entering the field in the starting…