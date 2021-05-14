Kepa Will Be In Goal In FA Cup Final -Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kepa will start in goal for Chelsea in the FA Cup final against Leicester this weekend.

The Spanish stopper has started in every round of the competition so far and his run looks set to continue at Wembley when Tuchel targets his first piece of silverware since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa was drafted into the starting lineup for the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night that saw the German head coach taste defeat for just the third time in his tenure at Chelsea.

Read Also:Jorginho’s Error Earns Arsenal First Win At Chelsea In 10 Years

Asked to explain his decision to start Kepa against the Gunners, Tuchel said: “We thought it was a good idea to give him the game before.

“Because first of all we trust him and he deserves [it]. That is the basis for why we put him in the line-up.

“He deserves it. He is so good in training and we wanted to give him some minutes and take both games together.”

Complete Sports