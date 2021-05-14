Klopp Happy With Huge Win Over Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp was delighted to end his wait for an Old Trafford win just when Liverpool needed it most, with victory in the rearranged match against Manchester United giving their top-four hopes a timely boost.

The reigning Premier League champions would have seen their attempts to qualify for next season’s Champions League seriously damaged had they lost on Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes’ deflected effort had put United on course for victory 11 days after the original fixture’s postponement, only for Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to see Liverpool ahead going into half-time.

Firmino grabbed another before Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit, only for Mohamed Salah to wrap up a 4-2 victory as the Reds won at the old foes for the first time since 2014.



Read Also: Kepa Will Be In Goal In FA Cup Final -Tuchel

“What can I say, I like the timing,” Klopp said after his first victory at Old Trafford.

“To be honest I would say we needed it tonight the most, pretty much, so we…