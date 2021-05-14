Lingard Beats Iheanacho To Premier League Player Of The Month Award

West Ham United forward Jesse Lingard has been named Premier League Player of the Month for April.

Lingard beats Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho and six other players to the individual accolade.

Iheanacho was looking to become the second Nigerian to win the award more than once.

Only Peter Osaze Odemwingie has won the award more than once after he was named the league’s best player in September 2010, April 2011 and February 2012.



Lingard, who arrived on loan from Manchester United in January, has won the prize at the third attempt after also being short-listed in February and March.

“I’ve been nominated for the past two months and even getting nominated is a great feeling for me,” Lingard said.

“I want to be up there as the best I can be and the best in the world.

“[David Moyes] has shown faith and given me the freedom in each game to go and perform.”

Lingard scored four goals and claimed an assist in…